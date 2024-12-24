Lionel Messi has a magical touch that turns any football club’s fortune – both on and off the field. FC Barcelona enjoyed Messi’s prime years and now even in his late 30s, Inter Miami CF is enjoying his stardom. The side won two titles in Messi’s one and half-season with the club while commercially the whole MLS (Major League Soccer) benefitted. In Europe though Messi is dearly missed. But Manchester City is looking to bring Messi back to England. Messi and the Giants: Animated Children's Series Produced By Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures TV Set to be Aired On Disney+, Here's All You Need to Know.

Man City, winner of four consecutive league titles is currently struggling in the Premier League 2024-25. The side dropped to the seventh position and managed just one win in 12 matches across all competitions. Pep Guardiola, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach had never lost six matches in a row in his illustrious career and now is seeking Messi’s help to revive Man City’s form. As per multiple reports, Manchester City is preparing a loan offer for Lionel Messi, allowing them to secure the star Argentine’s signature in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Will Messi Play for Manchester City on Loan?

While Manchester City – UCL Champion and reigning Premier champions is an attractive prospect for any player despite their recent form, Lionel Messi’s move to England is a far-fetched possibility. The side already was linked with the Argentine captain when he was leaving Barcelona back in 2021. But Messi chose PSG over Manchester City. Later he moved to Inter Miami CF putting his family first above all commercials. ‘Who Said Messi is Better Than Me?’ Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Jokingly’ Questions MrBeast’s Crew, Video Goes Viral.

It is also important to note that Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami’s newly appointed coach might not look to let his priced asset go in the first half of the MLS Season where there are multiple league and cup matches setting the tone for the season ahead.

Also, then there is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, starting from June 15. Inter Miami would love to have Messi with the side from the start and form chemistry with the new additions. Commercially both sides might not have an issue with Messi’s transfer but citing the above reasons it seems unlikely that Lionel Messi will join Manchester City.

