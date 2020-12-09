Rennes, Dec 9 (AP) Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice as Sevilla ended its Champions League group stage campaign with a 3-1 win over already eliminated Rennes.

There was nothing at stake for either side at Roazhon Park, with Sevilla already through in second place behind Chelsea and Rennes guaranteed to finish last in Group E in its first Champions League campaign.

Defender Jules Koundé put Europa League champion Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute with a goal from the edge of the penalty area, and En-Nesyri headed his team 2-0 up in first-half stoppage time. He added Sevilla's third goal in the 81st off a pass from Óscar Rodríguez.

Rennes recorded 18 shots to eight for Sevilla, but couldn't make the chances count until 18-year-old forward Georginio Rutter scored a penalty on his Champions League debut in the 86th minute. (AP)

