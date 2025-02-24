Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Following a historic year that saw Indian surfers clinch the first set of quotas for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) is doubling down on efforts to provide maximum ocean time for the country's top surfers.

With exposure trips in the pipeline, the governing body has also announced an extensive national event calendar to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the sport's debut at the prestigious continental games, as per a press release from SFI.

The SFI has officially released the 2025 National Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Event Calendar, marking another milestone in the sport's rapid growth in India. After a breakthrough 2024, which saw India achieve significant milestones on both national and international fronts, the upcoming season is set to strengthen the country's position in global surfing.

The 2025 calendar features nine national-level competitions across Surfing and SUP, strategically held across key coastal regions to enhance competitive exposure and training for India's surfers.

-India's Surfing Breakthrough

2024 was a landmark year for Indian surfing, with the national team achieving a 5th-place ranking in Asia and making a strong impression at international competitions. A standout moment came at the Asian Surfing Championship in the Maldives, where the Indian Surf Team secured two slots for the 2026 Asian Games and claimed a silver medal in the team event.

Reflecting on these achievements, Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, stated, "2024 has been a transformative year for us. Our athletes, supported by the wider surfing community, state associations, and key partners, have demonstrated incredible dedication. As we move into 2025, our focus remains on fostering talent and creating more opportunities for our surfers. The upcoming national events are crucial to sustaining our momentum and elevating India's presence in the global surfing community. I extend my gratitude to the Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka governments for their invaluable support in our journey."

-2025 National Calendar: Paving the Way for Growth

The 2025 surfing season kicks off in February with the Varkala Surfing Championship in Kerala, followed by the marquee Indian Open of Surfing in May. August will feature multiple stops for the East Coast Pro Tour, spanning Pondicherry, Mahabalipuram, and Covelong.

The Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) competitions commence in June with the Alambara SUP Challenge and Palkbay SUP Challenge in Tamil Nadu, leading into the Karnataka Paddle Festival in November and the Kerala SUP Challenge in December.

-International Recognition & the Road Ahead

India's rapid ascent in the global surfing landscape supported by their membership to the International Surfing Association (ISA). Fernando Aguerre, ISA President, remarked, "Surfing is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, so we are happy to see India taking positive steps to develop its immense potential. The ISA is committed to supporting all its member federations in the development of the sport and our mission of creating a better world through surfing."

The Indian Under-21 squad also impressed at the Indian Ocean Challenge in Reunion Islands, securing silver and bronze medals. Additionally, India hosted its first-ever International Stand-Up Paddle Championship and forged a strategic partnership with the Surfing Federation of France to support the sport's development.

Atsushi Sakai, President of the Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), emphasized India's growing prominence in the Asian surfing circuit, stating, "India's debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan marks the beginning of an exciting era for the sport in the region. With a strong adventure sports culture, a vast coastal infrastructure, and increasing connectivity, India has the potential to become a major surfing hub. The opportunities are limitless."

With continued support from government bodies, international federations, and grassroots organizations, the Surfing Federation of India remains dedicated to the sustainable growth of the sport. The 2025 season is set to be another landmark year, shaping the future of Indian surfing and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

-2025 NATIONAL EVENT CALENDAR

Surf Events 2025:

April: Varkala Surfing Championship, KeralaMay: Indian Open of Surfing, KarnatakaAugust: East Coast Pro Tour, PondicherryAugust: East Coast Pro Tour, Mahabalipuram, Tamil NaduAugust: East Coast Pro Tour, Covelong, Tamil NaduStand-Up Paddle (SUP) Events 2025:

June: Alambara SUP Challenge, Tamil NaduJune: Palkbay SUP Challenge, Tamil NaduNovember: Karnataka Paddle Festival, KarnatakaDecember: Kerala SUP Challenge, KeralaAs the Indian surf scene continues to gain traction, 2025 promises to be a defining year for the sport, setting the stage for future success on the global stage. (ANI)

