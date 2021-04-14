New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan apologised to fans after the team's "disappointing performance" against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Andre Russell's five-wicket haul had bundled Mumbai Indians out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

KKR were right on the track for an easy win but Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match.

Taking to Twitter Shah Rukh wrote, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!"

Chasing 153, KKR got off to a perfect start as the openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill stitched a 72-run stand for the first wicket. The duo made full use of the powerplay and smashed 45 runs in the first six overs.

Chahar provided Mumbai Indians the first breakthrough as Gill in an attempt to go for back-to-back sixes got out in the ninth over. Minutes later Chahar picked his second wickets for the day as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi for a paltry five in the 11th over to reduce KKR to 84/2.

Nitish and Eoin Morgan scripted a brief partnership of 20 runs. However, Chahar wreaked havoc and dismissed the KKR skipper in the 13th over.

With Nitish's wicket, Chahar removed KKR's top order to turn the game in favour of Mumbai Indians in the 15th over. In the next over, Krunal Pandya joined the party and dismissed Shakib Al Hasan as KKR lost half of their side with 31 runs still needed in 28 balls.

Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik then played sluggish knocks in order to not lose any wicket but the batsmen still failed to get KKR over the line. (ANI)

