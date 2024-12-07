New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Senior India speedster Mohammed Shami is set to compete in the last two Tests of the ongoing series against Australia with his playing kit already headed Down Under and the fitness clearance from the NCA's medical team being a "matter of formality".

While the Brisbane Test (from December 14) could be touch and go for the Bengal veteran, it is a foregone conclusion that he will be seen in Melbourne on Boxing Day (December 26) in the fourth Test.

A source close to the cricketer said that the NCA "fitness certificate" will come very soon.

"Shami's India kit has already been dispatched to Australia. He will complete Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 assignment and then leave," the source told PTI.

The 34-year-old Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was forced into the long layoff due to an ankle surgery that needed surgery.

Just before his much-anticipated comeback against New Zealand, Shami developed swelling in the knee delaying his return.

Since the knockout round of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is taking place in Bengaluru, it is expected that the NCA (National Cricket Academy) medical team head Dr Nitin Patel and Strength and Conditioning trainer Nishant Bordoloi would be assessing him after Bengal finishes its campaign in the National T20 championship.

"Shami will be playing the pre-quarter final for us against Chandigarh. He will join us in Bengaluru by tomorrow. However, I am not sure if he will be available if we qualify for quarters or go the distance. Guess he will be fit and available for last two Australia Tests," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who has had a good look at his premier bowler, told PTI.

Shukla echoed sentiments of former India head Ravi Shastri, who feels that Shami is needed as early as possible in Brisbane.

Shukla said Shami had done the right thing by deciding to play SMAT after bowling 43 overs in a Ranji Trophy game in Indore against Madhya Pradesh.

"He has already shed around six kilograms of body weight. He has played seven T20 games in 13 days. If he plays pre-quarters it will be eight games in 16 days.

"Shami himself wanted to play fair amount of domestic cricket and inform NCA how his body reacts," Shukla, a former ODI player, said.

India won the first Test in Perth, while the second game, a day-nighter, is currently in progress in Adelaide.

