North Berwick (Scotland), Jul 8 (PTI) A closing bogey pulled India's Shubhankar Sharma down from a promising two-under to one-under in the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open here.

Yet, by the time the day ended after a windy second session, Sharma found himself in top 30. He was tied 29th.

Treated to a ringside view of a stunning nine-under 61 from American Cameron Tringale, the Indian did mention that his own 69 may not be all that bad considering the conditions expected later in the day at the Renaissance Golf Club.

In the afternoon, Anirban Lahiri, searching for the form and rhythm that took him to a runner-up finish at the Players Championships, and get into next week's Open, started from the 10th and had three birdies in a row from 12th to 14th.

He had a superb three-under after five holes. However, Lahiri bogeyed the Par-5 16th and dropped a double on the difficult Par-4 18th and suffered even more with a double on the first.

A birdie on fourth was a balm of sorts, but that gain was taken away at the tough ninth in blowing wind. He ended two-over and left hoping for a better second round to stay on in the tournament.

Earlier, South Africa's Justin Harding, who was added to the field following a stay on the ban on some of the European Tour players who played on the Liv Series Golf events, got off to a superb bogey free 65.

He was third, as Gary Woodland, a former US Open champion, opened with 6-under 64 to be second. Tringale had a 3-shot lead after 18 holes.

Lahiri said, "The conditions were not easy, but with those two doubles, I lost at least three shots. That was disappointing. Then on the second nine, the front side of the (Renaissance) course, the wind was blowing and it did not help as I backed off also once and finally ended with a bogey."

"The couple of three-putts also added to the things," added Lahiri, who was returning to Links golf for the first time in three years."

Lahiri opened with two pars, birdied three in a row from 12th to 14th and then dropped a shot on 16th, double bogeyed 18th and dropped a final bogey on ninth. His other birdie was on fourth.

Sharma had birdies on first, third, fifth and 11th and dropped shots on fourth, sixth and 18th.

"I played well, though the score was not as such. I started well but a couple of three-putts. I was still 2-under when I came to 18th and hit a great tee shot. But a disappointing shot from the rough ahead of the green led to a bogey on the tough 18th."

"I think I am coming back fine after some hiccups. I had a slight back problem, then changed some clubs and then after a good finish at Dutch Open, I had covid. So the focus is also on getting my health better as I play along," said Sharma.

