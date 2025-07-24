Solo (Indonesia), Jul 24 (PTI) Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla qualified for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships quarterfinals while the pair of Bhargav Ram and Viswa Tej reached the final four here on Thursday.

The second seeded Tanvi beat China's Shi Si Chen 21-19, 21-14 in the round of 32 and followed it up with a commanding 21-14, 21-15 win over Thailand's Phannachet Passa-Orn to make the final eight.

For a second consecutive day, Kalagotla won back-to-back rounds to make her way into the quarterfinals.

In men's doubles, Ram and Tej defeated Japan's Haru Masuda and Shogo Miyashita 21-15, 21-15 to advance to the round of 16.

The world No 1 pair from India will face China's Wen Xin and Wei Gang Zheng in the quarterfinals.

In men's singles, Rounak Chouhan got the better of Thailand's Utchan Ruaysap 25-23, 21-18 while Ansh Negi registered a 21-14, 21-16 win over Vietnam's Le Minh Son.

Both the Indian players reached the round of 16.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Kalagotla and Reshika U got the better of Hong Kong's Au-Yeung Wing Chi and Yi Kiu Yu 21-7, 21-16 to secure a berth in the round of 16.

Among others, India's Pranauv Ram Nagalingam's campaign ended in round of 16 while Himar Lalthazuala, Tanvi Reddy Andluri and the mixed doubles pair of Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala lost their respective matches in round of 32.

