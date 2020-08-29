Belfry, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had yet another rough day as he carded a disappointing six-over 78 in the second round to crash out at the midway stage of the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship, his fourth missed cut in last five starts.

Sharma, who scored an even-par 72 in the first round, ended six-over for 36 holes as the cut fell at one-over 145.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Updates: CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Test, Schedule Announcement Postponed.

Since returning to the sport after the coronavirus-induced break, Sharma has missed cut in four events. He finished 63rd at the Celtic Classic two weeks ago, the only time he could make it to the weekend.

Sharma is scheduled to play next week in Spain.

Also Read | Purushottam Rai Dies at 79: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Condoles Dronacharya Awardee Athletics Coach’s Death.

Justin Walters grinded it out for 71 to open up a one-shot lead after day two. He had a superb 64 on the first day.

One-over for the front nine, Walters came home in 34 on back nine in testing conditions to get to nine-under.

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert was his closest challenger after a 69, one shot clear of England's Paul Waring, who carded a 67.

Two more Englishmen in Marcus Armitage and Matthew Jordan were at six-under alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Wiesberger was just one shot off the lead but found water on the last to surrender a double bogey and sign for a 71. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)