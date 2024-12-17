New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Troubles keep mounting for Prithvi Shaw, who on Tuesday expressed his frustration after being dropped from Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on December 21.

The 25-year-old, who was once hailed as a generational talent and scored a hundred on Test debut, has had a season to forget.

Also Read | India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match.

He was dropped in the middle of Ranji Trophy league stage on fitness and disciplinary grounds, before returning for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) that Mumbai won. He also went unsold at the IPL auction in November.

His performance in the premier domestic event was not eye-catching but he did make a couple of 40s and as many 30s over the course of the event.

Also Read | AUS vs IND 3rd Test 2024: Daniel Vettori Believes Akash Deep-Jasprit Bumrah's Fightback Can Propel Belief Into India's Top Order.

"Tell me God, what more do I have to see? If 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126 (in Vijay Hazare), I'm not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you and, hopefully, people still believe in me, because I will come back for sure. Om Sai Ram," Shaw wrote in his Instagram story.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the 17-man squad picked for the first three games. Following the SMAT, Iyer had said sky was the limit for Shaw if he worked on his work ethics.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the star batter for Mumbai in SMAT, had captained the 50-over side last season. Veteran spinner Shams Mulani also doesn't feature in the squad alongside Shaw.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav is also part of the side.

Mumbai open their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad on December 21.

Squad: Shreyas lyer (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar (WK), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)