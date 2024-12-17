Out! India is in trouble now. Mix up between Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh and Deepti had to pay the price. Richa opted out of the run after two steps and Deepti was way to committed for returning. Richa needs to cover for the loss now. Deepti Sharma run out (K Ramharack/Campbelle) 17(15).
Out! Oh Smriti what have you done! Just after a stupendous six over square leg, Smriti tries to ramp Afy Fletcher but doesn't get the right connect. The ball lobs in the hands of the short fine leg and Smriti has to go back. Mandhana c Afy Fletcher b Matthews 62(41) .
Fifty! Second consecutive for Smriti Mandhana. This time no support from the other end but Smriti continues to fight for India. Got life twice but she has utilised it to the tee. With a glorious cover drive she reached her half-century in just 37 deliveries.
Dropped! Smriti Mandhana tries to go inside out but picks the fielder. Luckily, it is dropped and Smriti continues to hold an end as others batters fall from the other end. For India to put up a big score. Smriti needs to play deeper into the innings.
Out! Afi Fletcher catches the debutant right infront of the stumps. Flatter, googly, Raghvi Bist looks to go back and misses the tuck. She was hit right in front of the sticks and the finger went up. Looked good before getting dismissed. Raghvi Bist lbw b Afy Fletcher 5(8).
Out! Big blow for India. Jemimah was shifting some momentum towards India but was unlucky to be dismissed just at the end of powerplay. Hayley Matthews got one to hit her pads and the decision ended up being an umpires call on DRS. Rodrigues lbw b Matthews 13(15).
Out! Uma Chetry falls first. Never looked comfortable in her short stay and a ball from Deandra Dottin stays low enough to clean her up. India didn't have the best of starts and Jemimah Rodrigues is in the crease now. Uma Chetry b Dottin 4(6).
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(w), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh
Toss Update: West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The second T20I between the India women and West Indies will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket team match scorecard here. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the host, whereas Hayley Matthews will captain the visitors.
In the first T20I, the Hamanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed Hayley Matthews' West Indies. Batting first, the host powered to 195-4 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana's 33-ball 54, including nine boundaries, and Jemimah Rodrigues' fantastic knock of 73 runs off 35 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes. For West Indies, Karishma Ramharack bagged two wickets.
While chasing 196, opener Qiana Joseph scored 49 off 33 balls, including five fours and three sixes, and veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin's blistering innings of 28-ball 52 went in vain as the visitors were restricted to 146-7. India women won the one-sided affair by 49 runs after Titas Sadhu took three wickets and Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav claimed two wickets apiece. For her magnificent half-century, Jemimah Rodrigues was named Player of the Match. Minnu Mani Takes Sensational Running Catch To Dismiss Hayley Matthews During IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).
Squads:
India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Raghvi Bist, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Minnu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sajeevan Sajana, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nandini Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor
West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi