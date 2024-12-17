India Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India women's national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series. The second T20I between the India women and West Indies will be hosted at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. You can check the India women's national cricket team vs West Indies women's national cricket team match scorecard here. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the host, whereas Hayley Matthews will captain the visitors. India Women vs West Indies Women Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How to Watch IND-W vs WI-W Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

In the first T20I, the Hamanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed Hayley Matthews' West Indies. Batting first, the host powered to 195-4 in 20 overs after Smriti Mandhana's 33-ball 54, including nine boundaries, and Jemimah Rodrigues' fantastic knock of 73 runs off 35 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes. For West Indies, Karishma Ramharack bagged two wickets.

While chasing 196, opener Qiana Joseph scored 49 off 33 balls, including five fours and three sixes, and veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin's blistering innings of 28-ball 52 went in vain as the visitors were restricted to 146-7. India women won the one-sided affair by 49 runs after Titas Sadhu took three wickets and Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav claimed two wickets apiece. For her magnificent half-century, Jemimah Rodrigues was named Player of the Match. Minnu Mani Takes Sensational Running Catch To Dismiss Hayley Matthews During IND-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Raghvi Bist, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Minnu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sajeevan Sajana, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Nandini Kashyap, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor

West Indies Women's National Cricket Team: Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, Chinelle Henry, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi