New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) on Wednesday unveiled the official team jerseys ahead of its highly anticipated season, set to begin on May 27 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, as per a release from ILC.

Cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, the celebrated former India opener, headlined the jersey unveiling ceremony alongside ex-India cricketers Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, and ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan.

Speaking about the League and jersey, Shikhar Dhawan said, "It's a great initiative to bring together cricketing legends from around the world under one banner. The Intercontinental Legends Championship not only revives the passion of legends but also brings fans a unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment. I'm thrilled to be part of this launch and look forward to the exciting action ahead," as quoted from a release by ILC.

The upcoming Championship featuring 6 teams from 6 continents.

MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, who attended the jersey unveiling ceremony of the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), expressed his appreciation for the event and the people behind it.

He thanked all the dignitaries present and specially congratulated ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan, saying, "Pradeep Sangwan has been a remarkable IPL player, and I congratulate him for this initiative. Initially, I thought it would be difficult to pull off something of this scale, but after seeing his dedication and hard work, it's clear how this vision has now reached the stage of a successful jersey launch."

The Intercontinental Legends Championship will feature six iconic teams representing six global regions: African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Europe Gladiators, American Tigers, Asian Avengers, and Indian Warriors.

Speaking about ICL, founder Pradeep Sangwan said, "The Intercontinental Legends Championship is more than a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's ability to unite the world. With Sony Network broadcasting the event, we're bringing this historic spectacle to millions of fans globally." (ANI)

