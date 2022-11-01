Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) Puneri Paltan put up a clinical performance to register a 43-38 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.

Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat both got 13 points in a fine performance while Fazel Atrachali's defending ensured the home team condemned Delhi to a fifth straight loss.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After trading a pair of empty raids, Goyat brought the packed crowd to its feet, with a super raid to touch out Krishan, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar, which put the Paltans in the lead.

That single raid set the tone for a majority of the half, as Paltan ran riot on a Delhi defence low on confidence. The first all out came in the first five minutes as the Pune side extended their lead to 10-3.

Also Read | ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Adelaide.

Despite a slow-building Delhi resistance, Paltans got a second all out to surge into a huge lead.

Dabang Delhi looked out of sorts. Slowly though, they clawed back with Naveen Kumar finding his feet to catch out Fazel Atrachali and Gaurav Khatri to bring them back into the game.

They went into the break trailing 23-17, but with only two Pune players left on the mat.

Akash Shinde's super raid on Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Ravi Kumar wrested back the initiative for Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)