Bayern Munich would face Inter Milan in their final group-stage encounter in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The Bavarians have been in top form in the Champions League and would aim to keep intact their 100% win record this season. With 15 points, they sit at the top of Group C standings and would walk into this clash against Inter with a lot of momentum and confidence. Their opponents, on the other hand, are second on the table with 10 points, five less than what Bayern have and they would seek a big win in this encounter, which would be a huge confidence booster for them going ahead into the knockout stages of the competition. Marcus Rashford Credits Christian Eriksen for Helping Him Score His 100th Manchester United Goal in Premier League 2022–23 Win Over West Ham

In terms of form, both teams are entering this clash on the back of victories. While Bayern Munich defeated Mainz 6-2, Inter Milan got the better of Sampdoria 3-0. In terms of head-to-head records, Bayern Munich have three wins out of six matches played between the two sides. Inter Milan have won two with one game ending in a draw. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. The game will be held on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

