Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed the third-fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty for his side on Sunday.

The explosive left-handed batter accomplished this feat in his side's IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

In the match, Dube scored a knock of 50 runs in just 21 balls. His inning had a total of two fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 238.10. His half-century came in just 20 balls.

The southpaw has played some crucial knocks for CSK this season. In seven matches, he has scored a total of 184 runs at an average of 30.66 across six innings. He has scored two half-centuries, with the best score of 52. His strike rate this season is 157.26.

The fastest IPL fifty by a CSK batter was hit by Suresh Raina, who reached the milestone in just 16 balls against Punjab Kings back in 2014. Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane are in second place, having smashed 19-ball half-centuries against Rajasthan Royals (in 2022) and Mumbai Indians (in 2023) respectively.

MS Dhoni (against MI in 2012) and Ambati Rayadu (against MI in 2021) have also scored 20-ball half-centuries for CSK.

Put to bat first by KKR, CSK posted a massive 235/4 in their 20 overs.

CSK started well with an opening stand of 73 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 in 20 balls with two fours and three sixes) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes). Conway brought up his fourth successive IPL fifty.

After the dismissal of the openers, came an explosive 85-run stand for the third wicket in just 34 balls between Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube. Rahane continued his competitive cricket revival with an explosive knock of 71* in 29 balls with six fours and five sixes. Dube also smashed 50 in 21 balls, consisting of two fours and five sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (18 in eight balls) played a cameo in the end.

Kulwant Khejroliya (2/44 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma took a wicket each.

In the chase of 236, KKR seemed doomed from the start. They were reeling at 70/4 in 8.2 overs. But a 65-run stand between Jason Roy (61 in 26 balls with five fours and five sixes) and Rinku Singh offered temporary hope to KKR.

Despite Rinku's knock of 53 in 33 balls with three fours and four sixes, KKR fell short of 49 runs of a win, finishing at 186/8 in 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana ended as the leading bowler for CSK with 2/32 in four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/43 in his four overs. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Singh and Mathisha Pathirana got a wicket each.

Rahane was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this win, CSK is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth spot, having lost five of their seven games and winning only two. They have a total of four points. (ANI)

