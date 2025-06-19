New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) London Olympics gold medallist Giovanni Cernogoraz believes the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) will provide an invaluable platform for emerging shooters to learn and grow alongside seasoned veterans.

The league, set to take place from November 20 to December 2 in New Delhi, is expected to feature top-tier shooting talent from India and across the globe.

"This league is important for young shooters, for sponsors, and for the media to make shooting more visible and important," Cernogoraz was quoted as saying in a media release.

Cernogoraz added that the league could serve as a strong motivation for the next generation.

"Having youngsters shooting with players like me will provide them great motivation for their future ventures as well," he said.

The Croatian trap shooting ace, a former world champion, who has enrolled for the league's player auction, is excited to compete in the tournament which has a "unique format."

“It is a new format, very interesting and unique,” said the shooter, who confirmed it will be his first experience in a fast-paced, team-based league environment.

"Never before have I shot in a league-style format -- this would be my first time. It will be a new experience for me, and the format seems a very interesting idea for the future," he added.

