New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir has said he feels the need to maintain a line between fearlessness and recklessness.

"If I fear about failure, then it is difficult to play those shots in that situation. Management has also told me that we will back you. Just go and express yourself, play your shots. But at the same time, there is a line between fearlessness and recklessness, which I should maintain. So, I try to do that. There are various things that you think about before going out to bat," Naman Dhir said in the pre-match press conference.

"My role is very clear, sir. MJ [Mahela Jayawardene] told me that he will bat at death. So, I am doing that. Apart from the one game in which Rohit Bhai was injured, I batted at three. And from the fielding point of view, I am really enjoying my fielding. Every day I try to give my 200%, and I hope I take more catches," he added.

Naman Dhir said he seeks guidance from senior players.

"They have a lot of experience. I talk to them about what I can do in every situation. Especially, in my current role, I am playing at the 7th position. Hardik Bhai has batted a lot, Pollard has batted a lot. So, their experience is always useful to me, how I can keep myself calm in this situation and how I can pass messages to my team."

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI are currently seventh in the points table, having secured two victories and suffered four defeats in six matches. They managed to defeat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their last match and will aim to carry the momentum as they return to their home ground.

On the other hand, SRH find themselves in ninth place on the table with two wins and four losses out of six matches.

They have finally ended a streak of four consecutive losses with a commanding victory over Punjab Kings in their last match by successfully chasing down 245, marking the second-highest successful chase in IPL history. (ANI)

