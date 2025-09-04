Dubai [UAE], September 4 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that renowned Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform at the Grand Opening Ceremony in Guwahati, ahead of the Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka. Ghoshal, who has also recorded the tournament's official anthem, "Bring it Home," will deliver a live performance that celebrates the energy, spirit, and unity of women's cricket on the global stage.

On the same day, the ICC unveiled ticketing details and headline entertainment plans for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be played across four Indian cities and Colombo, Sri Lanka, as per a media release from ICC.

This year's edition will also set a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low prices for any ICC global event. Tickets for all league matches in India are priced at just Rs. 100 (approx. USD 1.14) in the first phase. The fan-friendly pricing aims to ensure packed stadiums and enthusiastic crowds as the women's game continues to grow in stature and global appeal.

Google Pay will be bringing fans closer to the action with exclusive pre-sale ticket access for fans.

Ticket sales go live at 19:00 IST today (Thursday, September 4) with an exclusive four-day pre-sale window for Google Pay users via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com, running until 19:00 IST on Monday, 8 September, enabling thousands of fans to secure their seats and be part of the electrifying energy in the stands.

The second phase public sale will go live at 20:00 IST on Tuesday, 9 September. During this window, fans can purchase tickets at Tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

In the first phase, tickets for all round-robin league matches will be available for purchase, exclusively for Google Pay users. Fans can also register interest for the second phase (for all league matches), with ticket sales starting for the same on Tuesday, 9 September, the ICC media release added.

The opening ceremony at Guwahati promises to be a vibrant and culturally rich celebration of cricket, empowerment, and music. Shreya Ghoshal's performance, supported by thematic visuals and on-ground activations, will mark a spectacular start to the month-long celebration of women's cricket.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 marks the tournament's return to India after 12 years. The event comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for women's cricket, following record-breaking viewership and increasing global investment in the women's game. (ANI)

