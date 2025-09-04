UAE National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The UAE Tri-Series is currently ongoing and the race for the qualification to the final has heated up between Afghanistan National Cricket Team, Pakistan National Cricket Team and UAE National Cricket Team. Only days remain ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and all the three teams are busy in preparation for the Asia Cup. Only two matches remain in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 league stages and Pakistan will play their last match against UAE. Fans can follow the UAE National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team match scorecard here. They have suffered their first defeat of the competition against Afghanistan in the last match. Salman Ali Agha and Mike Hesson have to aim at better preparation to hold their good against quality spinners in these conditions. 'Match Ke Douran Gharwalo Ka Bhi Yaad Nahi Ati' Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan has suffered with their batting in the last game as Saim Ayub has not scored runs consistently. If Sahibzada Farhan gets dismissed early, it exposes the Pakistan batting lineup to spin bowling. The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris are ultra-aggressive batters and they don't have the game to knock around spin anchoring the innings. Only Salman Ali Agha can do that and he was run out in the last game. In terms of bowling, Pakistan are still missing a support spinner as Mohammad Nawaz has not been able to put pressure in tandem with Sufiyan Muqeem. Faheem Ashraf has been in form with the ball.

UAE has lost both the games they played so far in the Tri-Series. They played decently well against Pakistan, but were outplayed by Afghanistan. Only opener Muhammad Waseem could put up a strong resistance. On both occasions, UAE were strongly in the game for a period but their inexperience made sure they lost the edge and allowed their opposition to come back in the game. UAE are likely to make few changes in their playing XI. Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Jawadullah are expected to return. Although Muhammad Rohid Khan has done well, it was his expensive death bowling that created pressure on UAE. Waseem would want to hold on to their advantage if they get one in this game.

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Alishan Sharafu. Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Cleared Of Alleged Rape Charges As Manchester Police Find ’No Conclusive Evidence’: Report.

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.

