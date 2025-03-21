Singapore, Mar 21 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma shot 4-under 68 with three birdies that saw him finishing on tied 15th after the first day of the weather-affected Porsche Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour here.

At the Laguna Golf and Country Club, his lone blemish was a double bogey in the middle of the round on the ninth hole.

Sharma, who had a rough start to the season, birdied the first, fourth, eighth, 10th, 12th and 13th and the double bogey came on the ninth.

Veer Ahlawat had a difficult day with 1-over 73 that had two birdies against three bogeys. He was T-83 and will need a low round to make the cut.

Matthew Jordan produced a back-nine birdie blitz to sign for an opening 65 and share the lead with fellow Englishman Marcus Armitage.

After persistent rain meant no play was possible on Thursday, the first round eventually got under way on Friday, with the event officially being reduced to 54 holes shortly afterwards.

Morning starter Armitage set the early clubhouse target after firing an eagle, six birdies and a bogey in his 65 to get to seven under par before an impressive burst of scoring saw Jordan briefly take over at the top in the afternoon.

Haotong Li was among the big group one shot back in a tie for third alongside Jordan Smith, Manuel Elvira, Callum Shinkwin and Adrien Saddier. Local teenager Brayden Lee made a big impression as he opened with a 69.

The 17-year-old amateur, who secured one of three qualifying spots last month to gain entry into the biggest event of his career so far, carded five birdies and two bogeys to get to three under par.

The cut will remain at the top 65 players and ties and will be made at the conclusion of the second round.

