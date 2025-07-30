London [UK], July 30 (ANI): As India gears up for the fifth and Final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, starting from July 31 at the Oval, Indian skipper Shubman Gill is just 32 runs short of completing 6000 runs in international cricket across all formats.

Gill has slammed 5968 runs in 112 matches at an average of 46.62 and a strike rate of 79.92 across all formats. He has 25 fifties and 18 hundreds under his belt with a best score of 269.

The Indian skipper is the leading run scorer in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in the four matches played so far against England. He has scored 722 runs in the eight innings at an average of 90.25.

Gill's knock of 103 in the third innings of the fourth Test, his fourth century of the series, came in difficult conditions.

With this hundred, Gill joined Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as the only captains in Test history to score four centuries in a single series. Bradman had done it in the 1947-48 home series against India, while Gavaskar lit up the 1978-79 home series against the West Indies. Gill achieved the landmark on away soil and in his debut Test series as captain.

No other player has scored four centuries in their first Test series as captain. The previous best stood at three - a mark shared by five greats of the game: Warwick Armstrong, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli, and Steven Smith.

Gill's 103 was the first century by an Indian at Old Trafford in 35 years since a young Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 119 in 1990. In terms of overall World Test Championship (WTC) numbers, Gill's record continues to grow stronger. He now has nine centuries in the WTC era, equalling Rohit Sharma's tally, although Gill has done it in 67 innings compared to Rohit's 69. (ANI)

