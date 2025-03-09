Dubai [UAE], March 9 (ANI): India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a clinical four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday. A brisk half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, vital contributions from Shreyas Iyer, and brilliant spells from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav ensured an all-round victory for the Men in Blue.

Following the triumph, opener Shubman Gill reflected on the victory and lauded Rohit Sharma's leadership and batting approach.

Speaking in the post-match proceedings, he said, "Felt amazing. For the most time, I sat back and enjoyed Rohit's batting. He told me it doesn't matter how the scoreboard gap is; the aim was to bat till the end. We missed out in 2023, so it's great to win eight ODIs back to back. Seeing the intensity with which he plays is amazing. He keeps telling us to give it everything and backs it up."

Gill also acknowledged New Zealand's competitive spirit and consistency, praising their ability to execute plans under pressure.

"NZ are very consistent and execute plans accurately. We know they give it their all. They showed it tonight with their consistency," he added.

With this historic win, India became the first team to win the ICC Champions Trophy three times, further cementing their legacy in white-ball cricket.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand. After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

