New Delhi, August 17: Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday announced she will not travel to New York City to take part in the US Open due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The World Number 2 took to Twitter and wrote, "After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision." Also Read | Ahead of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals Share Throwback Picture of Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting & Mohammad Kaif; Fans Come Up With Intriguing Captions.

"and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament," Halep said in another tweet. Also Read | Manchester United's Aliou Traore Completes Loan Move to Stade Malherbe Caen.

Simona Halep's Tweets

1/2 After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 17, 2020

2/2 and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament 🙏 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 17, 2020

Halep announced the decision to withdraw from US Open a day after she won the Prague Open title. She had defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the final. The US Open is scheduled to take place from August 31 and will conclude on September 12.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)