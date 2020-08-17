Cricket fans are counting days as the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19. With the mega tournament being round around the corner, social media accounts of all the teams have been very active to keep their fans engaged. Recently, the official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals shared a throwback picture of Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Mohammad Kaif, and asked the fans to come up with intriguing captions. Well, cricket lovers didn’t waste any time as the comment section of the post was filled with interesting remarks. Delhi Capitals Shares Old Video of Shikhar Dhawan Slamming a Humongous Six!

In the candid picture, the three former cricketers can be seen having a fun conversation. Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals while Kaif is the fielding coach of the team. On the other hand, Ganguly served as the advisor of DC last year. However, the former Indian captain will not be associated with the team in IPL 2020 owing to his duties as BCCI president. Nevertheless, Delhi Capitals sent their fans in nostalgia with the throwback picture of the trio and the comment section was filled with interesting captions. Have a look. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

View Post:

Discussion About Rishabh Pant!!

When you tell @RishabhPant17 to take singles , but he continues hitting sixes — Sagar Nagpal (@cricketlover319) August 17, 2020

Is It!!

@DelhiCapitals coaches after getting to know the opponent team is calling them underdogs 😅 — Anchit Jain (@food_travel_etc) August 17, 2020

Amit Mishra To Open!!

Kaif:- Yrr mai soch rha tha kii amit mishra se opening krvadete haii is baar 😂😂 — Neeraj (@imneerajjj) August 17, 2020

Well, They Are Worth Smiling At!!

Legends are thinking about best performance — Mahesh Karthik (@MaheshK20998575) August 17, 2020

Spin Spin Spin!!

Humne joh team chuna that woh toh Kotla ke liye chuna tha par ab UAE mein bhi badiya chalega 😀 — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) August 17, 2020

Virat Kohli Are You Reading??

Who Can Forget That!!

Kaif to Ganguly: Dada Remember NatWest 2002? 🤣 — Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurrum12) August 17, 2020

Delhi Capitals put on a substantial performance in IPL 2019 and will like one step further in IPL 13. Last year, the Shreyas Iyer-led side reached the play-offs, and it will be interesting to see if DC can lift their maiden IPL trophy or not. With the presence of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, the Delhi-based team indeed boasts off a strong line-up, and the opposing teams must be aware of the fact.

