Little Andaman (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu surfers dominated the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026, with Sivaraj Babu and Kamali Moorthy emerging as champions in the Men's and Women's Open Surfing categories, respectively, at the first-ever national surfing and stand-up paddling championship held in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI).

The action-packed final day witnessed intense competition across surfing and stand-up paddling disciplines, concluding the four-day championship that featured the country's top talent competing at the iconic Butler Bay, according to a release.

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In an all-Tamil Nadu line-up in the Men's Open final, Sivaraj Babu clinched the gold medal with a score of 13.63, edging past Srikanth D (13.33), who secured silver. Kishore Kumar made history as the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the Asian Surfing Championships (U-18) in the Maldives and finished third with a score of 12.87, while Sanjay Selvamani rounded off the finalists.

Speaking after his victory, Sivaraj Babu said, "Winning the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 title gives me immense pleasure and pride. I couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, and I aim to carry this momentum forward. I thank SFI and Andaman Tourism for organising such a smooth and world-class event."

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In the Women's Open category, teenage sensation Kamali Moorthy delivered a standout performance, posting the highest score of the day (15.83) to claim the title. Goa's Sugar Shanti Banarse secured the silver medal with 11.64, while Riva Aurora finished third with a score of 7.84.

Kamali Moorthy added, "Surfing in the waters of Andaman gave us a completely new level of experience and learning, which will help us in international competitions. I congratulate all the medal winners and now look forward to the upcoming Asian Games."

In the SUP Sprint (Men) final, Dinesh Selvamani clinched gold with a time of 1:09.20 in the 200m race. Manikandan M (1:10.00) and Rajesh D (1:21.50) secured silver and bronze, respectively. In the Women's Sprint final, Vijayalakshmi Irulappan finished first with a timing of 1:40.35, followed by Arthi (1:48.03) and Nishi (2:47.94) in second and third positions.

Earlier in the day, surfers and paddlers battled through the quarterfinals and semifinals to secure their places in the finals, setting up a thrilling conclusion to the championship.

Speaking after his win, Dinesh Selvamani said, "It feels great to win here in such unique conditions. Competing in Andaman has been a fantastic experience and I look forward to building on this performance."

Vijayalakshmi Irulappan said, "Winning the gold medal here is very special. The conditions were challenging but rewarding, and this experience will definitely help me improve further."

The championship, organised by the SFI and fully sponsored by Andaman & Nicobar Tourism, also highlighted the growing synergy between sport and tourism. With its pristine waters, consistent waves, and world-class reef breaks, the event showcased the Andaman Islands as a promising global surfing destination, boosting its visibility among athletes and adventure tourism enthusiasts alike.

SFI President Arun Vasu said, "The success of the Little Andaman Pro 2026 is an important turning point for Indian surfing. Hosting a national championship in the Andaman Islands has opened up new possibilities for the sport, while also showcasing the region's immense potential as a global surfing destination. We are grateful to Andaman Tourism for their unwavering support in making this event a success."

With the conclusion of the inaugural edition, the Little Andaman Pro 2026 has set a strong foundation for the future of surfing in the islands while further strengthening India's growing presence on the international surfing stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)