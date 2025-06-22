Mahe [Seychelles], June 22 (ANI): Six Indian boxers will compete for gold at the Seychelles National Day Boxing Tournament 2025 on Sunday, following a series of strong semifinal performances at the Paradise Arena in Mahe.

Aditya Pratap (65kg) of Uttar Pradesh, who has previously represented India at the Elorda Cup in Kazakhstan and holds a silver from the National Combined Finals, impressed with an RSC win in the third round over home favourite Jovanie Bouzin. Neeraj (75kg), another silver medallist at the National Combined, mirrored that effort with an RSC second-round victory over his opponent.

Himanshu Sharma (50kg) of Haryana, a former Belgrade Boxing Champion and bronze medallist at the 6th Elite Nationals, secured a confident 4:1 win on points against Mathieu Soupprayen of Mauritius. In the 55kg bout, Ashish Mudshaniya of Uttar Pradesh, the reigning National Combined champion, continued his fine form with a solid 4:1 victory over Guillaume Francis, also from Mauritius. Haryana's Anmol (60kg), a National Combined silver medallist, earned a composed 4:1 split decision win against Dario Gaberiel of Seychelles.

Kartik Dalal (70kg) showed heart in a closely contested bout but lost 1:4 on points to South Africa's Blessing Nziyana.

Rounding off the Indian contingent competing for gold is Gaurav Chauhan (90+ kg) from Services, a seasoned heavyweight who won gold at the 37th National Games and bronze at the 2024 Elorda Cup. Gaurav received a direct entry into the final and will look to add another medal to his name. (ANI)

