Navi Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Skipper Pandya, who missed the last game, is back for Gujarat Titans. He replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

For KKR, Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh replaced Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

