Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 7 (ANI): England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt is just 10 runs short of overtaking compatriot and former wicketkeeper-batter Claire Taylor to become her team's third-highest run-getter in women's ODIs.

Sciver-Brunt could achieve this upward movement in charts during England's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh on Tuesday at Guwahati.

Currently in 122 ODIs and 108 innings, Sciver-Brunt has scored 4,092 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 95.34, with nine centuries and 34 fifties. Her best score of 148*. She is the fourth-highest run-getter for her team in women's ODIs.

Claire is at third, with 4,101 runs in 126 matches and 120 innings at an average of 40.20, with eight centuries and 23 fifties, with a best score of 156*.

England's former captain Charlotte Edwards is their top run-getter in women's ODIs, with 5,992 runs in 191 matches and 180 innings at an average of 38.16, with nine centuries and 46 fifties and a best score of 173*.

Sciver boasts a stunning ODI World Cup record, with 805 runs in 19 matches and 17 innings at an average of 57.50, a strike rate of 99.13, four centuries --the joint-highest by any player in the tournament's history -- and two fifties, with the best score of 148*.

During the ongoing tournament, in her side's win over South Africa in their campaign opener, Nat did not bat, but got two wickets as they skittled out South Africa for 69 runs.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

Bangladesh Women Squad: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Ritu Moni. (ANI)

