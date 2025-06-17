New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI): India star batter Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the No.1 rank in ODI cricket after the latest update to the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings on Tuesday, according to ICC.

Mandhana rises to the top for the first time since 2019, after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt loses 19 rating points in the rankings updated by the ICC on Tuesday.

While Mandhana has sat in the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the left-hander hasn't held the premier position since the start of 2019, as a drought of more than six years ends.

Mandhana has been in excellent touch of late and scored a superb century during the final of India's recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

It was Mandhana's 11th ODI century of her career, contributing to the left-hander's improving rating past Wolvaardt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in South Africa's recent ODI contests against the West Indies.

Wolvaardt drops to equal second alongside England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, while fellow South Africans Tazmin Brits (up five spots to 27th) and Sune Luus (up seven places to 42nd) are among the big movers this week on the list for ODI batters.

West Indies pair Shemaine Campbelle (up seven rungs to 62nd) and Qiana Joseph (up 12 spots to equal 67th) make gains on the charts for ODI batters, while teammate Afy Fletcher is the most prominent mover on the updated rankings for ODI bowlers.

Fletcher claimed a four-wicket haul during the West Indies' most recent contest against South Africa at Cave Hill and the experienced spinner gained four spots and rose to 19th overall on the list for ODI bowlers that is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

South African pair Nonkululeko Mlaba (up six places to 23rd) and Chloe Tryon (up six spots to 45th) also make some ground on the rankings for ODI bowlers following some strong showings against the West Indies, with Mlaba gaining 11 spots to jump to 35th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders following her four-wicket haul in the second match of that series. (ANI)

