IND vs ENG 2025: Top Five Youngsters To Look Out for During India’s Tour of England, From Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal: Check Full List

    Mumbai, June 17: India will kick off its World Test Championship cycle with five Tests in England, scheduled to begin on June 20 at Headingley. After India's top players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, retired from the Test format, India is bereft of experience for the five Tests against England. The management has included a couple of young faces to fill in the void. Here is a look at five youngsters to watch out for in India's upcoming Test series against England. IND vs ENG 2025: Preparations at Beckenham Done, Headshots Completed; India All Set for First Test Against England in Leeds (Watch Video).

    1. Shubman Gill (25 years) 

    Shubman Gill (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

    India's youngest Test captain, Shubman Gill, will have the spotlight on him as he takes up his first assignment since being appointed as Rohit Sharma's successor. He has played three Tests in England and has struck 88 runs at 14.66.

    2. Arshdeep Singh (26 years)

    Arshdeep Singh (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

    3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (23 years) 

    Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo: X/@ANI)

    The young southpaw will make his first appearance for India in England in the Test format. He has impressed previously on his previous tour of the West Indies and Australia. He will hope to maintain his splendid overseas form against England. He featured for India A against England Lions in two unofficial Tests and registered scores of 24, 64, 17, and 5.  IND vs ENG 2025: Dinesh Karthik Handpicks Three Tests Where Jasprit Bumrah Can Spearhead India’s Pace Attack in England (Watch Video).

    4. Sai Sudharsan (23 years) 

    Sai Sudharsan (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

    Tamil Nadu's top-order batter earned his maiden Test call-up after impressing in the domestic format with his scorching stroke play in the Ranji Trophy. He then topped it up during his stint with Gujarat Titans and carved out 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21.

    5. Dhruv Jurel (24 years) 

    Dhruv Jurel (Photo Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals)

    The young wicketkeeper batter has consistently delivered in India's domestic circuit for the past year. He impressed with his sensational performance and scored 333 runs for the Rajasthan Royals. He played in the two unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions and registered scores of 94, 53*, 52 and 28.

