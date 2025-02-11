New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Mallika Nadda, the President of Special Olympics Bharat (SO Bharat) welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to allocate cash prizes for athletes with intellectual disabilities, winning medals at the World Games.

This decision came after the Ministry's revision of the cash awards allotment scheme to medal winners in international tournaments, according to a press release from SO Bharat.

"It's an essential step in the direction of making the Indian sports culture more inclusive. These prizes are not just a way to help the athletes with their finances but also act as a motivation tool, encouraging athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become a part of the sports world and redefine their lives. We are extremely thankful to Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Raksha Khadse, (MoS) Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for recognizing the efforts, hard work and achievements of our athletes," said Mallika Nadda while thanking the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

As per the latest revision of the Scheme of Cash Awards to Medal Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches, issued on January 31st, the cash award scheme will be applicable for the events held quadrennially, i.e., after every four years, like the Special Olympics World Games.

Athletes winning gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games will be given Rs 20 lakhs each while the silver and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs 14 lakhs and Rs 8 lakhs, respectively.

The decision can be seen as an attempt to make the sporting world more inclusive, recognising the efforts of athletes with intellectual disabilities and motivating more people to engage in sports, which holds a promising future. (ANI)

