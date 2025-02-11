Mumbai, February 11: West Indies’ Jomel Warrican has been awarded as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2025. Warrican won the accolade on the back of a splendid run in Pakistan, during which he secured his career-best figures while also leading West Indies to their first-ever Test win in the Asian country in 35 years. This is Warrican's maiden ICC Men’s Player of the Month award from two other standout spinners from January’s contests, Pakistan’s Noman Ali and India’s Varun Chakravarthy. Australia Opener Beth Mooney Claims ICC Women’s Player of the Month Honour for January 2025.

The 32-year-old’s exceptional month saw him take 19 wickets in two Test matches at an average of just 9.00. He became the first West Indian to win the award since fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie back in May 2024. In the first Test in Multan, he claimed career-best bowling figures of 10-101 and scored an unbeaten 31. However, Pakistan, led by Sajid Khan’s 9-115 got the better of West Indies batters and won the game by 127 runs.

Warrican bounced back in the second Test at the same venue. He first contributed with the willow, scoring a feisty 36 at No.11. Then he struck with the ball, taking four wickets in the first innings, giving his side a slender advantage.

Contributions of 4-43 and 5-27 came either side of 18 more valuable runs in the second innings, and the spinner's all-round heroics heralded a historic 120-run victory alongside a richly deserved Player of the Series accolade.

“It’s an honour to win this award. One of my goals for this year was my first five-for in Test cricket, but I did not think that it would be this grand!

“I promised my captain something special in this series, especially when my father, my biggest supporter, predicted a phenomenal performance for me. Multan has a special place in my heart: not only because of the historic win for the West Indies, beating Pakistan away from home, but also by earning this prestigious award," said Warrican.

