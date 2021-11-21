Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): Windies Cricket on Sunday informed that the scan results of Jeremy Solozano have shown no structural damage after he was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.

Windies Cricket took to their Twitter and wrote, "Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team."

Earlier, in the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne hold the fort for Sri Lanka as the side scored 61 runs in the 27 overs before the lunch was taken.

West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns with each other in a Test series. The second Test of the series will be played from November 29 to December 3. (ANI)

