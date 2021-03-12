Manchester [UK], March 12 (ANI): Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has praised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying that the latter is "really good" at getting everyone together and working towards the same goal.

"I think ever since he came the mentality and the energy that he brought to the club has been great. I think he is.... I've lost the word in English now but....he's really good at giving out that energy and I think he's really good at getting everyone together and working towards the same goal," Lindelof told Star Sports Network.

"So it's very important in football to have everyone going in the same direction and that's been one of the keys I think for him since he arrived that everyone's working towards the same thing and having that winning mentality to go into every game with just the mentality of winning," he added.

Manchester United has performed brilliantly in the Premier League so far and hold the second spot on the table, just behind Manchester City. From the 28 matches the team has played so far, Manchester United has won 15 and witnessed a draw in nine of them.

Lindelof also shed light on his partnership with Harry Maguire, saying the captain is a great player and a great presence on the pitch

"It's the same there, the more games you played together, the more you get to know each other and the more you know, that partnership can grow. I've been playing a lot of games with Harry and it's been great to have him alongside me. He's a great player, a great presence on the pitch. You know, I think like I said, with, the more games you play, the more we get to know each other and I know what type of player he is. And the more you know we can trust each other as well," he said.

"He knows that I can cover up for him. And I know that he can cover up for me as well. So it's also to have that confidence in each other and knowing that if you're in the wrong place at some time, your partner is there to help you out. And as a captain, he's also brilliant. Like I said, he's a presence on the pitch and he's vocal as well. So I think he's been doing a great job at that as well," Lindelof added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)