Somerset [UK], March 27 (ANI): Somerset County Cricket Club announced on Monday the signing of Australian batter Cameron Bancroft for the opening four fixtures of the upcoming County Championship season, which will start from April 6.

"Somerset County Cricket Club are pleased to be able to announce that Australian batter Cameron Bancroft will be joining the club for the first part of the County Championship season," said a statement from the club.

The 30-year-old right-hander will be available for the opening four fixtures in this year's red-ball competition.

During his career, Cameron has impressed in first-class cricket, scoring over 8,663 runs in 133 matches at an average of 39.19 with a best of 228 not out. He has scored 23 tons and 30 fifties in the format.

Cameron was the leading run-scorer in this year's Sheffield Shield, with 945 runs in 20 innings across 11 matches with four centuries and a fifty as Western Australia lifted the title. His runs came at an average of 59.06.

The batter also represented Australia in 10 Tests from 2016 to 2019. He scored 446 runs in 18 innings at an average of 26.23, with three half-centuries and the best score of 82*. He has also played a T20I match for the Aussies.

After confirming the signing, Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "We are pleased to have secured a player of Cameron's quality for the opening matches of the campaign. With Matt Henry joining us later in the season we were keen to secure the services of a proven player for the opening four fixtures. With a couple of our batters currently recovering from injury, we saw this as an opportunity to solidify our batting lineup at a time of the year when runs will be at a premium."

"During his recent spells within county cricket he has proved himself to be extremely proficient in English conditions and we are looking forward to adding his quality to our dressing room for those initial Championship matches," Hurry added.

Ahead of joining up with his new team, Cameron said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the time that I have spent playing in England, and I am excited to be heading back there with Somerset. They are an outstanding club who are looking to challenge in all formats again this year," he said.

"I hope that I can help contribute to Somerset making a good start to the season in their pursuit of their County Championship goal. It would mean a huge amount to me to play a part in the 2023 team making history," he added.

Somerset is placed in division one of the championship with Essex, Hampshire, Kent, Lancashire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Surrey and Warwickshire. The side finished in the seventh position in division one last season in 2022. (ANI)

