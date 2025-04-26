Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26: Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that India should break all cricketing ties with Pakistan. Ganguly spoke to ANI in Kolkata. Over the years, India and Pakistan have only met in ICC events, such as the T20 and 50 Over World Cups, the ICC Champions Trophy, and Asian Cricket Council (ACC)- organised Asia Cup events. Virat Kohli Condemns 'Heinous' Pahalgam Terror Attack, Ace India Cricketer Prays For Justice To Be Served For Cruel Act.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated." Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches.

#PahalgamTerroristAttack | Kolkata, West Bengal: Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly says, "100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated." pic.twitter.com/J4v4HX3TZJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

During the recently organised ICC Champions Trophy, India did not travel to Pakistan; instead, they played all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

Also, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, Jay Shah, has decided on the hybrid model for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan. No India vs Pakistan Matches in ICC and ACC Events? BCCI Reportedly Set to Boycott PCB Across Tournaments After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

