Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) conducted its 94th Annual General Meeting on Monday in a smooth and befitting manner and declared Sourav Ganguly as the new President of CAB.

During the AGM, the Electoral Officer of CAB, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, declared Ganguly as the new President of CAB, Nitish Ranjan Dutta as the new CAB Vice President, Bablu Koley as the new CAB Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as the new CAB Joint Secretary and Sanjay Das as the new CAB Treasurer.

Upadhyay also named Koushik Mukherjee, Vivek Lohia, Shoumik Bose, Nav Ratan Jhawar, Nilanjana Bose, Surajit Lahiri, Ravi Todi, Joydeep Mukherjee, Soumendu Chatterjee, Asis Chakraborty, and Goutam Goswami as the members of the Apex Council.

Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as CAB president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years. With no other candidates contesting the polls when Ganguly filed his nominations just over a week back, Ganguly became the president unopposed. Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

After completing his earlier tenure with CAB, Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president in 2019 and held the position until 2022, after which he was succeeded by Roger Binny. Earlier this year, Ganguly was also reappointed as the chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. He first assumed the position in 2021.

Speaking to ANI about being re-elected, Ganguly said, "I have worked as a President for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent."

During his prolific playing days, Sourav featured in 113 matches in the Test format. He scored 7,212 runs at an average of 42.17. He smashed 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries in 188 innings, with the best score of 239. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket.

Ganguly has also represented India in 311 ODIs, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 41.02. He has scored 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries in 300 innings, with the best score of 183.

He is India's third-highest ODI run-getter. He led India to 147 ODI matches, winning 76, losing 66 and five failed to produce results. In ODIs, he had a win percentage of 51.70. (ANI)

