Christchurch, Feb 26 (AP) First-test hero Matt Henry led a small New Zealand rally with two wickets before lunch Saturday on the second day of the second test against South Africa.

Henry was man of the match for his 7-23 and his half century in the first test which New Zealand won by an innings and 276 runs. He produced a superb spell on the second morning Saturday, repeatedly beating the bat and claiming the wickets of Temba Bavuma (29) and Kyle Verreyne (4).

Neil Wagner dismissed Wiaan Mulder (14) and Rassie van der Dussen who endured a torrid test from the New Zealand bowlers before falling for 35 as South Africa went to lunch at 298-7. Marco Jansen was 11 and Kagiso Rabada was 2 at the end of a session in which it lost 4-60.

Henry had 3-80 at lunch and Wagner 3-59.

South Africa resumed Saturday on 238-3, having lost two quick wickets in the last session to slip from a strong position at 199-1.

The pitch at Hagley Oval was considerably more sedate than the one, at the same venue, on which the Proteas were bowled out for 95 and 111 in the first test. After winning the toss and batting, South Africa scored 111 for the first wicket and opener Sarel Erwee produced a maiden century which ensured his team's dominance of the first day.

Henry claimed the wicket of Erwee for 108 but didn't enjoy the movement off the seam which underpinned his success in the first innings of the first test. The pitch had dried by the end of the first day and Henry was much more effective on Saturday, particularly against van der Dussen who was beaten repeatedly and dropped at third slip when he was 21.

Van der Dussen had difficulty with deliveries which nipped back a little into his pads or left him outside off stump. His innings of almost three hours was a feat of perseverance against the odds. He took almost eight overs to score his first run of the second day after resuming at 13 and he never settled.

That run added to his ordeal when he needed medical attention after hurting himself while diving to complete the single. Play was delayed for several minutes while he received treatment.

Van der Dussen saw Bavuma fall in the eighth over of the day, bowled by Henry. Bavuma drove at a yorker length delivery, misread the line and was out for 29.

Verreyne was out for 4 two overs later, pushing forward outside off stump and edging a low catch to Tom Latham at second slip.

Van der Dussen's difficult vigil finally ended when he flashed unnecessarily at a ball from Wagner which was full and very wide of off stump. The ball carried from near the bottom of the bat to Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

Wagner also dismissed Mulder who was looking comfortable on 14 when he set up to pull a shorter delivery from Wagner, misread the pace and was left stranded as the ball took the top edge and flew high to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. (AP)

