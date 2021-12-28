Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) India took a 130-run first innings lead after bowling out South Africa were all out for 197 in the final session on day three of the first Test.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking five wickets for 44 runs in 16 overs.

Temba Bavuma top scored for South Africa with 52 off 103 balls

In the morning session, India lost seven wickets for 55 runs to be all out for 327.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).

South Africa 1st innings: 197 all out in 62.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Mohammad Shami 5/44). PTI

