Chelsea's Ben Chilwell would miss the remainder of the season as he has sustained a knee injury that needs to be operated upon. The defender sustained an ACL injury during his side's victory over Juventus in the Champions League in November. The 25-year old has been out of action since then and latest reports on his injury state that he would be out at least for the remainder of the 2021-22 season as he needs an operation.

The left-back, according to Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, suffered a pretty painful injury to his knee, during a challenge with Juventus' Adrian Rabiot. The England defender played a crucial role in Chelsea reaching the top of the Premier League 2021-22 points table. Even for England, he was in good form as he had scored four goals for both club and country in the month of October.

His absence further adds to Chelsea's woes, who have already been hit with a COVID crisis and they fell from the top spot in the Premier League. They seemed to have been losing track of their title challenge alongside Liverpool and Manchester City but a win against Aston Villa in their last match has once again put their campaign back on track. They now trail leaders City by six points.

