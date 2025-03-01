Karachi, Mar 1 (PTI) South Africa secured their place in the Champions Trophy semifinals after hammering a struggling England by seven wickets in the last Group B match here on Saturday.

South Africa first dismissed England for just 179 before comfortably chasing down the target with 20.5 overs to spare.

England, already eliminated from the semifinal race, needed a victory by at least 207 runs to give Afghanistan a chance of qualifying for the last-four stage based on net run-rate.

However, South Africa quickly quashed any hopes, bundling out their opponents for the lowest total of the tournament this edition in just 38.2 overs.

Marco Jansen (3/39) shone with the new ball, while Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) applied pressure throughout the middle overs, ensuring that South Africa's knockout berth was secured even before the run chase began.

South Africa completed the chase with ease, reaching 181/3 in 29.1 overs, thanks to impressive fifties from Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Rassie van der Dussen (72 not out). Klassen and van der Dussen added 127 runs for the third wicket.

With this victory, South Africa joined Australia in the semifinals from Group B. The Proteas topped the group with five points from three matches ahead of Australia (4 points).

The semifinal line-up will be confirmed after the final Group A match between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

Chasing 180 for a win, South Africa lost opener Tristan Stubbs (0) early, with Jofra Archer cleaning him up. Ryan Rickelton (27) played a quick-fire knock, smashing five boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Once Rickelton was dismissed by Archer, van der Dussen and Klaasen settled in and built a vital partnership, taking South Africa closer to the target.

Klaasen, returning to action after missing earlier matches due to a soft tissue injury to his left elbow, played an aggressive knock, hitting 11 boundaries in his 56-ball innings. Van der Dussen hit six fours and three maximums during his unfinished innings.

Six runs from the target, Klassen was caught by Saqib Mahmood off Adil Rashid (1/37) for a consolation wicket.

David Miller then clobbered a six to knock off the winning runs and seal the victory.

In his final game as England's ODI captain, Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat, but the decision backfired as Jansen wreaked havoc early, reducing England to 37 for 3 by the seventh over.

Opener Phil Salt (8) top-edged a rising Jansen delivery, while Jamie Smith (0) failed to handle a short ball and followed Salt back to the pavilion. Ben Duckett (24) then perished to a caught-and-bowled effort by Jansen, as England's top-order collapsed.

Harry Brook (19) and Joe Root (37) attempted a recovery with a 62-run stand, but just when the partnership seemed to gain momentum, South Africa struck twice in quick succession.

Brook fell to Maharaj as Jansen took a superb catch in the deep while Root's off-stump was sent cart-wheeling by Mulder.

England's woes continued as Liam Livingstone (9) and Jamie Overton (11) quickly fell, leaving the side in disarray at 129-7 in the 26th over.

Buttler (21) and Jofra Archer (25) added some respectability to the total with a partnership of 42, but Archer was dismissed by Mulder, and the England skipper was then removed by Lungi Ngidi with a slow ball.

