Johannesburg [South Africa], March 7 (ANI): South Africa have made quite a few changes to their playing XI for the second Test match of the home series against West Indies.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been added in South Africa's playing XI for the second Test against West Indies in Johannesburg that begins on Wednesday.

Senuran Muthusamy, who played as the only spinner in the opening Test, bowled eight wicketless overs in the Test match. He and Marco Jansen have been replaced by the spin duo.

Anrich Nortje too misses out from the bowling group that played in Centurion after he was asked to rest as a precautionary measure following a groin injury.

The Test match is a part of the World Test Championship cycle but both teams are out of contention for a spot in the Final to be held at the Oval on 7 June.

In place of Keegan Petersen, who scored 14 and 7 in Centurion, Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder are also included in the starting lineup. In Johannesburg, with Rickelton playing exclusively as a hitter, Heinrich Klaasen, who maintained wickets in the first Test, keeps his spot and is most likely to stay as the wicketkeeper.

Earlier in the first Test, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada produced a stirring bowling display on day three to bowl West Indies out for 159 and help South Africa to an 87-run win in the opening match in Centurion.

A demolition job in the second innings from Kagiso Rabada covered up South Africa's batting collapse in Centurion as the hosts registered a victory on day three of the first Test.

South Africa XI for second Test: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee. (ANI)

