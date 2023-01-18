Johannesburg [South Africa], January 18 (ANI): Bowlers Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen have made their return to the ODI set-up as South Africa named their side for the upcoming ODI series against England due to start on January 27.

Temba Bavuma will lead the 16-member strong squad for the three-game ODI series. These ODIs form a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23, which carries qualification points for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, as per ICC.

Sisanda Magala and Marco Jansen return to the ODI setup, wherein the duo will look to boost the pace battery comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell.

South Africa will look to forget their woeful performances over the last few months which saw them fail to deliver in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup before getting routed 0-3 in the Test series against Australia.

Newly appointed red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will oversee this series for the Proteas. He will work in consultation with the new white-ball coach Rob Walter, whose tenure comes into force from February 1, 2023.

Convener of Selectors Victor Mpitsang said, "The selection panel is particularly excited by the depth of this squad, with a mix of youth and experience. We are confident that this group of players will take us one step closer to qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup in India later this year."

"We are also pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required for national selection."

"The three-match series against England will kickstart our international home season following months on the road, and we would like to wish Temba and Shukri well in what will no doubt be an exciting series against quality opposition."

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Schedule: January 27: 1st ODI at Bloemfontein, January 29: 2nd ODI at Bloemfontein, February 1: 3rd ODI at Kimberley. (ANI)

