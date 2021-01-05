Johannesburg, Jan 5 (AP) Sri Lanka's hopes faded when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was out soon after making a century and South Africa closed in on a series victory on Day 3 of the second and final test on Tuesday.

Karunaratne led Sri Lanka's resistance with his 103 but he went less than five overs into the day, and with his exit Sri Lanka slipped to 211 all out in its second innings at the Wanderers.

That left South Africa needing just 67 runs to win the test and clinch the series 2-0. The Proteas were 24-0 at lunch and things were going their way.

Opener Aiden Markram had been given out in the over before lunch to a catch in the slips by Kusal Mendis but that decision was overturned when video replays showed the ball touched the ground as Mendis took it low down.

Markram survived to be 16 not out at the end of the session. Dean Elgar was 8 not out and South Africa needed just 43 more runs for the series win with all 10 wickets intact.

Sri Lanka started the day 150-4, with Karunaratne on 91, and had hopes of setting South Africa a reasonably challenging target on a difficult Johannesburg pitch for batsmen.

The tourists weren't able to do that as Karunaratne fell early in the day trying a pull shot off fast bowler Anrich Nortje. He succeeded only in looping a catch to Wiaan Mulder. His overnight partner Niroshan Dickwella was out four balls later and Sri Lanka lost its last six wickets for 35 runs.

Lungi Ngidi finished with 4-44 for South Africa. (AP)

