London [UK], July 18 (ANI): The South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell has been appointed men's team captain of Northern Superchargers ahead of the third season of the Hundred, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

As a fill-in last year, Parnell played twice for the Superchargers before being signed for the 2023 campaign. Along with David Wiese and Matthew Short, who fill in for the injured Michael Bracewell, he is one of their three men's overseas players. With four victories and four losses, they came in sixth place the previous year.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Claims ‘Saudi Pro League is Better Than MLS’ After Lionel Messi Inter Miami Move.

Due to his responsibilities with St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League, Faf du Plessis, who captained the Superchargers the previous season, was let go during the offseason. The Hundred takes place from August 1–17, while the CPL begins on August 17.

"We are delighted to have Wayne back in the squad. He knows the team and, having played in this year's T20 Blast for Durham, he knows the conditions well. He brings with him a wealth of experience from his international and domestic career and that will be invaluable to the team," James Foster, the men's coach was quoted as saying ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Get Direct Entry Into Asian Games 2023; Other Wrestlers May Move Court.

Hollie Armitage will continue as Superchargers' women's captain. "Hollie did a great job last season and she has a lot of experience," Dani Hazell, their coach, said. "She led the Northern Diamonds to their first title, winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, last year so she knows how to win."

2023 Hundred captains: Birmingham Phoenix: Ellyse Perry, Moeen Ali London Spirit: Heather Knight, Dan Lawrence Manchester Originals: Sophie Ecclestone, Jos Buttler Northern Superchargers: Hollie Armitage, Wayne Parnell Oval Invincibles: Dane van Niekerk, Sam Billings Southern Brave: Anya Shrubsole, James Vince Trent Rockets: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lewis Gregory Welsh Fire: Tammy Beaumont, Tom Abell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)