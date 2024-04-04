Johannesburg, Apr 4 (AP) South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs has been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg, his Kaizer Chiefs club said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old defender was shot while waiting to be attended to at a petrol station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg, according to police.

Also Read | SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 18 in Hyderabad.

“Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” Kaizer Chiefs said in a statement.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the attackers fled with Fleur's vehicle and police were investigating a case of murder and car hijacking.

Also Read | Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Backs Healthtech Startup Curelo With Strategic Investment.

Fleurs previously played for the national under-23 side, representing South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fleurs is the latest among thousands of people who are victims to fatal hijackings in South Africa, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

The latest official crime statistics from October-December last year showed 5,973 hijacking cases reported. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)