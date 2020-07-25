Doha, Jul 25 (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

Also Read | England vs Ireland 2020 ODI Series Schedule in IST: Get Fixtures, Full Time-Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of IRE Tour of ENG.

“Fortunately, I'm feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh Have a Hilarious Take on Virat Kohli's Post About New Shoes Launched by a Sports Brand.

Al-Sadd announced on its website that Xavi would not be joining the rest of the team for its league game against Al-Khor later Saturday.

It is third-place Al-Sadd's first game since the league was suspended in March due to the pandemic. The league resumed on Friday.

Qatar has recorded 109,036 positive cases and attributed 164 deaths to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)