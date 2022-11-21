Doha, Nov 21 (AP) Defender Dani Carvajal has the flu and didn't practice on Monday, two days before Spain's debut at the World Cup.

The Spanish soccer federation didn't give more detail about the condition of the right back.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates: Get England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands Football Match Commentary Online.

His absence comes as regular starting striker Álvaro Morata returned to practice after his own bout with the flu. Central defender Hugo Guillamón, nursing a knee issue, trained separately and was unlikely to be available for Wednesday's opening match.

Spain faces Costa Rica in its first game in Group E. It then plays against Germany and Japan.

Also Read | Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SEN vs NED on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Spain's only World Cup title came in 2010 in South Africa. It made it to the final of the Nations League and the semifinals of the European Championship last year. Its last major title came at Euro 2012. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)