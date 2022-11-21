The excitement is kicking in as we enter the second day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar, which features some interesting matches. England are slated to go up against Iran in a Group B clash followed by Senegal, who would be locking horns against the Netherlands in a Group A showdown. Both these clashes promise to be exciting ones as all four sides will seek nothing less than a win to get their respective campaigns going in the tournament. Later in the night, USA will face Wales in another Group B match, a game that fans would be keenly having their eyes on. FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming on JioCinema: Know How To Download Jio Cinema, Its Subscription Costs To Stream Qatar WC Football Matches Live Online

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off with a bang a day ago with a glittering opening ceremony, followed by a good opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with the South Americans having the last laugh. Enner Valencia set the stage on fire for his side as his brace inside the first half helped Ecuador go 2-0 up against Qatar, who were appearing in a FIFA World Cup 2022 match for the very first time. They did manage to deal with the nervousness in the second half of the contest but that had little impact on the scoreline, which went in favour of Ecuador at the end of the night. Qatar, with that defeat

This edition of the World Cup, the first to be held in an Arab country, will see stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action, potentially for the final time in the competition. France are the defending champions in the tournament and they will face some stiff competition from several teams who have been dubbed, ‘favourites’ to win the title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).