Madrid, Mar 9 (AP) Spanish police said they arrested 84 soccer hooligans for allegedly participating in a brawl before a game between Real Betis and Osasuna in October.

The brawl occurred before Betis' 2-1 win over Osasuna on Oct. 29 in Seville. Police said hooligans allegedly used wooden sticks and metal bars among other objects when they clashed near Benito Villamarín stadium.

Police said on Friday they arrested 60 people in Pamplona, where Osasuna is based, another 23 in Seville, and one in Madrid. (AP)

