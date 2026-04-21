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New Delhi [India], April 21: Imagine a room - or rather, seven rooms, in seven cities, buzzing simultaneously - filled with women who have climbed, competed, led, and refused to be invisible. Now imagine every single one of them stepping forward, looking into a camera, and declaring out loud: "I am ready for the board. I am ready to lead and take decisions." That is exactly what happened across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata on the morning of April 19, 2026, when Walk to the Board - Fast-track to the TOP brought a pan-India community of women professionals together for an experience unlike anything they had seen before.

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From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, across all seven chapters, the energy was unmistakable. This was not a conference of spectators. There were no passive audiences here. Every woman in the room was a participant, a protagonist -- walking ramps with the confidence of someone who knows her worth, sitting in candid panels about what real leadership looks like, and standing before her peers to speak her truth. The programme was bold by design, because the women it was built for had already done the hard part: they had earned their place.

The Ramp That Led to the Boardroom

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Three Ramp Walks punctuated the morning at carefully chosen moments, each one more charged than the last. Participants walked not for applause - though there was plenty of it - but as a visceral act of owning their presence. Leadership, as every seasoned executive knows, is communicated long before a word is spoken. The walks were a reminder of that truth: that boardroom authority begins with how you enter a room. By the third walk, the atmosphere had shifted from celebratory to something deeper - a collective, unspoken understanding that these women were not rehearsing for the future. They were already living it.

Breakthroughs That Rewrote the Rules

One of the morning's most powerful segments was the C-Suite Breakthrough Showcase - a format built not around recognition for its own sake, but around the raw, honest storytelling of women who have made it to the very top. Several leaders from the Iron Lady community who have reached C-suite positions and crossed the ₹1 crore annual income milestone took the stage, each sharing their breakthrough moments in unscripted, three-minute reflections that held the room in silence.

These were not polished keynotes. They were accounts of boardrooms entered, battles fought, and glass ceilings not merely cracked but dismantled. For the women listening, it was something more valuable than inspiration -- it was proof. Proof that the summit is reachable and that the women who have reached it look very much like the women in the room.

The Iron Lady community today counts 185 women earning ₹1 crore and above annually -- a number that co-founder Suvarna Hegde describes not as a benchmark but as a baseline. At the event, it was the lived context behind every breakthrough shared on stage.

"Every woman who stood on that stage today carried a story the world needed to hear. These are not exceptions - they are the evidence. The C-Suite is not a distant dream for Indian women. It is the next natural step. Walk to the Board exists to make sure every woman in our community believes that - and acts on it." - Suvarna Hegde, Founder & CEO, Iron Lady

Seven Iron Lady Chapters. One Mission!

The logistical scale of the event was matched only by its emotional ambition. A Central Team comprising Pushpalatha MS, Lakshmi S Nayak, Suvarna Hegde, Simon Newman, and Rajesh Bhat addressed all chapters simultaneously via Zoom, ensuring that despite the geographical spread, the community felt singular and connected.

"Walk to the Board happened because of people who believed in it long before the lights came on. To our National Convenor, our Chapter Convenors, our Chapter Heads, and every single Iron Lady Community Member who gave their time, energy, and heart over the last several months - this event belongs to you. What you built together, across seven cities, is not just an event. It is proof of what this community is capable of. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart." - Rajesh Bhat, Founder, Iron Lady

What Comes Next

Walk to the Board -- Fast-track to the TOP is a statement of intent from a generation of Indian women who are done waiting to be invited. They are walking in. And they are walking straight to the top.

The next edition of Walk to the Board will take place on August 2, 2026. If April 19 was a declaration, August 2 is the next chapter - and the Iron Lady community will be ready.

About Iron Lady

Founded by Rajesh Bhat and Suvarna Hegde, Iron Lady (iamironlady.com) is India's leading leadership platform for women, committed to enabling women professionals to step into C-suite and board-ready roles. The platform goes beyond conventional capability building -- focusing on business perspective, strategic visibility, executive presence, and leadership influence, the elements that most often determine whether talented women cross over into true positions of power.

Iron Lady's impact is tangible: 185 women in the community now earn ₹1 crore and above annually, with thousands more having significantly accelerated their career trajectories. Over 78,000 professionals have been trained through its high-impact programmes, which include Leadership Essentials, 100 Board Members, and the C-Suite League - also known as the Master of Business Warfare.

The platform's reach and credibility extend to the very highest tiers of global leadership. Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi - one of the most celebrated women leaders of our era - joined Iron Lady last year to celebrate the milestone of 100+ Iron Ladies crossing the ₹1 crore income mark and to lend her voice to the launch of The Shameless Lady, the book co-authored by Rajesh Bhat and Suvarna Hegde.

The Iron Lady's goal is bold and unambiguous: to enable one million women to reach the top of their professions - not someday, but now.

For more information, visit: iamironlady.com

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